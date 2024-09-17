Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

