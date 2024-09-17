Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 2,127 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $197.50 to $218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.