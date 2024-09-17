Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VOOG opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.43 and its 200 day moving average is $317.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.38 and a 12-month high of $350.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
