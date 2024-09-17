Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.