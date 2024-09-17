Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,288 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after buying an additional 523,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $231.69 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average of $221.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

