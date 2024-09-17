Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after buying an additional 805,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $126.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.09 and a 200 day moving average of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $112.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.