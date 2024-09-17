Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $2.40 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,328,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $313.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.33.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

