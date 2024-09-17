Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes $1.76 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $417.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $418.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.