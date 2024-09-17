ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.76.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Beat Market Volatility and Boost Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- Airline Stocks Off the Beaten Path: 3 Key Picks for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.