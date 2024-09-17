ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.