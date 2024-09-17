ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.33

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

