Clearstead Trust LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,936,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 55.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,805,000 after buying an additional 67,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

