Clearstead Trust LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -702.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

