Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $267.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,762 shares of company stock worth $10,046,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

