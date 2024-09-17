Clearstead Trust LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 105.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:APH opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.
Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.
