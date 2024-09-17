Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 580 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

