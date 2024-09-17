Clearstead Trust LLC Sells 785 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clearstead Trust LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.96 and a 200-day moving average of $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

