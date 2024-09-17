Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clene Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Clene Company Profile
