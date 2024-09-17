Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clene Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLNNW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Clene has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

