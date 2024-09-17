CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CME Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,328,000 after buying an additional 203,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

