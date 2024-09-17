CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Short Interest Update

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,333,600 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 19,529,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,255.9 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of CMOC Group stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

