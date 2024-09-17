Cobalt 27 Capital (CVE:KBLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp (CVE:KBLT – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.36 and last traded at C$4.36. 7,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 331,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The firm has a market cap of C$372.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58.
Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. operates as a minerals company. It holds physical cobalt material; owns a cobalt stream on Vale's worldclass Voisey's Bay mine; and manages a portfolio of nine royalties, as well as intends to invest in a cobalt-focused portfolio of streams, royalties, and direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.
