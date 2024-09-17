Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance
Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.54. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- PENN Entertainment Eyes ESPN BET to Score Big in 2024 NFL Season
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.