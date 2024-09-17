Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.54. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

