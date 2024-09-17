Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells $243,360.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,436,386.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.70, for a total value of $344,550.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $335,925.00.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $162.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,784. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.02 and its 200-day moving average is $223.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,306 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

