Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. 39,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,000. The company has a market capitalization of $272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.