COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Update

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter worth $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 247,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.27. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

