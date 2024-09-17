Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Concord Medical Services Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of CCM opened at $5.67 on Friday. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

About Concord Medical Services

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

