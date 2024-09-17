Concordium (CCD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $382,976.26

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 28.3% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $35.06 million and $382,976.26 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,472,273,463 coins and its circulating supply is 9,924,085,888 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

