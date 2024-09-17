Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading Down 33.3%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 3,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Concrete Leveling Systems Trading Down 33.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concrete Leveling Systems
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Leveling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.