ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.75

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 72846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $961.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.62 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

