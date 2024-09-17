Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Sonos worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sonos by 376.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 138.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,073 shares of company stock valued at $346,129. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

