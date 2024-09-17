Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WLDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 645,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Willdan Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $538.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $5,633,723.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,995 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,644. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

