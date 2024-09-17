Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Simmons First National worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simmons First National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,909.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

