Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 16,980 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its position in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,980 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.08% of Paysign worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its stake in Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paysign by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paysign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Paysign by 25.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paysign

In other Paysign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,548,886 shares in the company, valued at $43,351,942.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $315,952.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,548,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,351,942.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,207 shares of company stock valued at $709,620 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paysign Trading Down 2.5 %

PAYS opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Paysign Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

