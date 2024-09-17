Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

