Connors Investor Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,974,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

