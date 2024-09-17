Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ CONN opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market cap of $373,290.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Articles

