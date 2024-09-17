Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $521.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

