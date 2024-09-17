Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $84.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

