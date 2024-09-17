Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.1% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $240.32 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.