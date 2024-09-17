Contrasting CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.44% 7.16% 0.70% CNB Financial 15.30% 10.37% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $43.99 million 5.23 $3.82 million $0.24 53.25 CNB Financial $216.67 million 2.37 $58.02 million $2.38 10.27

This table compares FVCBankcorp and CNB Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FVCBankcorp and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

CNB Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given CNB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than FVCBankcorp.

Summary

CNB Financial beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

