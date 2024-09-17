Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.40

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.40 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 463364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.06).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.28. The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £623.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Sian Hill bought 20,000 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,607.66). Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

