Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of GEV opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $231.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.