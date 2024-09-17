Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

