Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
NYSE:APD opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.74 and its 200-day moving average is $258.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $301.90.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
