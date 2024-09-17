Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in MSCI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after acquiring an additional 623,712 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,047,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $566.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $544.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.55. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

