Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,099,000 after acquiring an additional 269,986 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $6,189,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 500,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,383,000 after acquiring an additional 61,734 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% in the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total transaction of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock worth $15,999,208. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $278.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day moving average of $250.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

