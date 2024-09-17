Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.39.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

