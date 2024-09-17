Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

