Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %
Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.13. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.