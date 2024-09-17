Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

