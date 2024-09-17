Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 193,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

