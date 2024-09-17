Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $217.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $228.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.06 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

